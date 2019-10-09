PARIS — Cecilia Dieterich had four goals and an assist to lead Oxford Hills to a 7-0 victory over Brewer in girls soccer.

Nadia Wielki had a hat trick of her own for the Vikings (6-4-1). Ella Kellogg and Katie Hallee each had an assist.

Cassidy MacIsaac made four saves for the shutout while Bella Tannis made 19 saves for the Witches (2-8-1).

Boys soccer

Monmouth Academy 7, Oak Hill 4

MONMOUTH — Hayden Fletcher scored five goals, including three in the second half, as the Mustangs broke open a close MVC game.

Thomas Neal and Gabe Martin also had goals for unbeaten Monmouth (9-0-1). Martin added two assists in the win, while Brock Bates recorded seven saves.

Nico Soucy had a pair of goals for Oak Hill (6-5-0). Cole Whitten made 12 saves.

Mountain Valley 3, Spruce Mountain 2

JAY — Hyun-woo Koh had a pair of goals to lead Mountain Valley to a 3-2 victory in boys soccer over Spruce Mountain, as the Falcons picked up their first win of the season.

Dalton Noyes had a goal while Caleb Frisbie made six saves for the Falcons (1-8-1).

Caleb Finelli and Owen Bryant scored for the Phoenix (2-9) while Cam Cain had an assist. Jacob Bryant made five saves.

Lisbon 6, Dirigo 1

DIXFIELD — Dan Levesque’s four goals propelled the Greyhounds to a 6-1 win over Dirigo in boys soccer.

Rounding out the scoring for Lisbon were DJ Douglass and Bryce Poulin with a goal a piece. Scoring for Dirigo was Nolan Downs.

Derek Ducharme made 14 saves in goal for Dirigo (4-7) while Sean Moore had seven saves for Lisbon (9-2).

Field hockey

Freeport 0, Poland 0, 2OT

POLAND — Regulation and two overtimes couldn’t settle a thing as Poland and Freeport finished in a 0-0 WMC field hockey tie Wednesday.

Ashton Sturtevant made 14 saves for Poland (6-5-1), while Piper Sherbert stopped five shots for Freeport (8-3-2).

Each team had five penalty corners.

Autumn Willis led Freeport with four shots, while Faith Davis had three for Poland.

Mountain Valley 3, Lisbon 0

LISBON — Rylee Sevigny had two goals as Mountain Valley defeated Lisbon 3-0 in field hockey action Wednesday afternoon.

Avery Sevigny had the other goal, which was the Falcons’ (10-2) second of the game.

Nora Tag just needed to make one save.

Rebecca Budesheim made 12 saves for the Greyhounds (2-10).

Dirigo 6, Telstar 0

DIXFIELD — Kailey Hackett potted a hat trick and two assists as Dirigo defeated Telstar 6-0 in an MVC field hockey contest.

Paige Leuders had a goal and an assist for the Cougars (8-4) while Jayce Brophy and Alyvia Perreault also scored.

Allie Dyke only needed to make one save in the victory.

Perry Morton made 15 saves for Telstar (1-12).

Oak Hill 10, Hall-Dale 1

WALES — Adelle Surette had four goals to pace Oak Hill field hockey to a 10-1 victory over Hall-Dale.

Desirae Dumais led the Raiders (8-5) in points on the afternoon as she had a goal and five assists. Cassandra Steckino had two goals while Julia Mooney and Angela Strout had a goal and assist. Briana Dumais had a goal.

Kiara Levesque made one save in the first half for Oak Hill and Nataliegh Moody made five saves in the second half.

Moira O’Connor scored for the Bulldogs (1-11) in the second half while Kelsey Cormier made 18 saves.

Fryeburg Academy 3, Gray-New Gloucester 0

GRAY — Camden Jones, Ryan Duffy and Maddie Foreman scored as the Raiders (7-4-1) defeated the Patriots (4-7) in Gray.

Bridget O’Neil assisted on Jones’ goal.

Fryeburg goalie Bailey Richardson did not face a shot. Gray-New Gloucester’s Mackenzie Baston made 24 saves.

College field hockey

Bowdoin 5, UMF 0

BRUNSWICK — Emma Stevens scored two goals to lead the Polar Bears (9-1) past the Beavers (1-9).

Goals by Stevens and Elizabeth Growney in the first half gave Bowdoin a 2-0 lead. Peyton Jackson, Jamie Margiotta and Stevens each added a goal in the second half.

Kara Finnerty had two assists.

College men’s soccer

UMF 2, USM 1

GORHAM — The Beavers (5-7) scored in each half as they defeated the Huskies (0-10-3).

Aric Belanger scored in the first half, assisted by Cade McHugh, then set up Hunter Michaud’s goal that made it 2-0.

Jonah Sautter made six saves for UMF.

USM’s Zekariya Shaib put in a header off a pass from Sam Anderson late in the game.

