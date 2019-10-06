AUBURN — Riley Enderle scored in overtime to lift the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs to a 2-1 NAHL junior hockey victory over the Twin City Thunder at Norway Savings Bank Arena on Sunday.
Enderle’s game-winner was set up by Colton Friesen and Kevin Paganini.
After falling behind on Paganini’s second-period goal, which was assisted by Enderle, the Thunder tied the score at 1-1 when Jon Kondub set up Nick Rashkovsky for his second goal of the season.
Twin City is off until Friday, Oct. 18, when it hosts the Junior Bruins.
