New Hampshire Junior Monarchs defenseman Jack Clarner skates in the corner as he tries to get by Twin City Thunder forward Lukas Skvarek during Sunday’s game at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn. The Monarchs won 2-1 in overtime. RAM Sports photography

AUBURN — Riley Enderle scored in overtime to lift the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs to a 2-1 NAHL junior hockey victory over the Twin City Thunder at Norway Savings Bank Arena on Sunday.

Enderle’s game-winner was set up by Colton Friesen and Kevin Paganini.

After falling behind on Paganini’s second-period goal, which was assisted by Enderle, the Thunder tied the score at 1-1 when Jon Kondub set up Nick Rashkovsky for his second goal of the season.

Twin City is off until Friday, Oct. 18, when it hosts the Junior Bruins.

