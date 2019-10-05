AUBURN – Terry E. Burnell, 66, of Norway peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. He was born in Lewiston on August 15, 1953, a son of John and Zadie (Emery) Burnell.

Terry will always be remembered for being the kind of man that would go out of his way to help people in need and had one of the kindest souls. He was a member of the South Lewiston Baptist Church for many years and worked as an automotive technician at Emerson Chevrolet and Pep Boys in Auburn. He will be deeply missed by many.

He is survived by his mother, Zadie; his children, Randall Burnell and Bethany Hamer. He was also the proud grandfather to Justin, Zachary, Billy Paul, Theo and Zadie. He also leaves behind his brother Steve Burnell, his sister Paula Steckino; and many nieces and nephews.

Condolences and fond memories of Terry may be shared with the family at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at South Lewiston Baptist Church, Rt. 196 Lewiston. Interment will take place at a later date at Pine Grove Cemetery in Poland.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St., 783-8545.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Terry’s honor to the:

American Diabetes Association

PO Box 11454

Alexandria, VA 22312.

