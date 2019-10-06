LEWISTON — Lewiston native Michael Marcotte has announced his candidacy for re-election to Lewiston’s Ward 7 City Council seat.

“These past two years have been exhilarating. I had the opportunity to address many issues that have and will continue to have great impact for the residents of Ward 7,” he said in a written statement. “Whether it was a zoning change, ordinances, or the replacement of a fire station in a neighboring ward, the impact reverberates throughout the community.”

While in office, Marcotte advocated for a sidewalk plow to protect student pedestrians along Pleasant Street, pushed to pave Constance and Clearwater streets two years earlier than scheduled, and pressed for a flashing beacon on Lincoln Street for the safety of early morning students. Marcotte said he is fully engaged and poised to best represent Ward 7 in the next term.

Pointing to significant areas of importance, Marcotte said in his statement: “The future of Lewiston hinges upon investing in all the right places, while being prudent in spending taxpayer dollars. Replacement of the Lisbon Street fire station, redeveloping our mill district, and repurposing Martel School and Pineland Lumber Yard are some of the challenges facing all of Lewiston.

“I worked with others on the city council in the spirit of compromise. We now have a rental registration program for which everyone can be proud. And, we will need to continue to be prudent with our municipal debt and tax rate while growing our tax base.”

Marcotte said he believes Lewiston, and Ward 7 in particular, needs consistent leadership with dedication and experience.

