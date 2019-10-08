Gov. Janet Mills’ stand on abortion is barbaric. Her stand calls for the execution of a child, days, weeks or months prior to a child’s birth. That is appalling. It is a total disregard for the sanctity of life.

Psalm 139 says we are made fearfully and wonderfully in the mother’s womb and in God’s image.

Gov. Mills should realize the child has no say whether he or she lives or dies. The mother does.

Carl Pratt, Livermore Falls

