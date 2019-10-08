FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue girls soccer coach Fred Conlogue says that every victory — even the easy ones — matters to teams vying for a spot in the postseason.

The Cougars (5-5) faced the Cony Rams, whose numbers are down and are experiencing growing pains this season. Mt. Blue took advantage of Cony’s plight and walked off with a 4-0 victory in a Class A North game.

The Rams still demonstrated tenacity, even though the Cougars spent most of the game in front on Cony’s net.

“It is a big game for us because we are like 0.7 ahead of the team behind us in Heal points,” Conlogue said. “So it gives us a couple of extra couple of points for us to be ahead of them.

“If they get a win or someone they beats gets a win, we are going to still stay head of them. It is a big game for us because we do play them twice, and anytime you can beat a team twice, it is double Heal points.

“I think we had a little more offense than the four goals we scored, but I was pleased with the overall effort to beat somebody twice in seven days. It is not easy. I thought their keeper had a great second half. She made some really good saves.”

Mt. Blue reeled of three goals in the first half.

Freshman midfielder Katelyn Daggett started the ball rolling with her goal at 31:03, with the assist going to freshman fielder Kamryn Joyce.

A little over 10 minutes later, senior forward Lexi Mittelstadt dropped one in the net at 20:12. Daggett picked up the assist on the play.

At 8:16, Eryn Parlin scored unassisted to put the Cougars on top 3-0.

Conlogue continuously substituted players in the second half.

Freshman midfielder Emma Dunn scored four minutes into the second half without assistance.

For the day, the Cougars outshot the Rams 46-4. Cony senior goalie Ashley Audet made 28 saves.

“Numbers-wise, we didn’t a big turnout this year,” Cony coach Jeff Hersey said. “We started the season with 19 girls. We got ourselves up to 22, 23 then the injury bug started happening.

“Situations like today happen when we have 17 girls to play a couple of games, the girls were pretty persistent throughout and the girls didn’t quit.”

