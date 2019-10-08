GRAY — Trizzie Ha scored two goals to lead Gray-New Gloucester to a 3-2 field hockey victory over Wells on Tuesday.

Madelyn Cote also scored for the Patriots (4-6). Jasmine French added an assist and goalie Mackenzie Baston made two saves.

Emma Cousins and Molly-Kate Dempsey scored for Warriors (6-6), with Lily Clough setting up Dempsey. Amanda Ring made eight saves in net for Wells.

Messalonskee 6, Lewiston 3

LEWISTON — Emily Crowell manufactured two goals to lead Messalonskee to a 6-3 victory over Lewiston in field hockey action Tuesday.

The Eagles (8-4) took a 4-1 lead at the half. Chloe Tilley closed out the scoring with an unassisted tally and two assists for Messalonskee.

Abigail Chartier nabbed a goal in each half for the Blue Devils (3-9).

Goalie Cecilia Landry made 10 saves for Lewiston, while Nealet Dillan stopped nine to earn for Messalonskee.

Freeport 4, St. Dom’s 2

AUBURN — Freeport traveled to Auburn on Tuesday to face St. Dom’s and left with a 4-2 field hockey victory.

Freeport (8-3-1) received two goals from Autumn Golding, one from Ally Randall and another from Hannah Groves.

St. Dom’s goals came from Isabella Pelletier and Skye Rogers.

Simone Long saved five shots in the loss, while Piper Sherbert stopped four for Freeport.

BOYS SOCCER

Dirigo 4, Spruce Mountain 2

DIXFIELD — John Snowman scored a hat trick in the first half of Dirigo’s 4-2 boys soccer win over Spruce Mountain on Tuesday.

Snowman scored the first three goals of the game and Mateo LaPointe added another before the clock hit zero at halftime.

Spruce Mountain’s two goals came in the second half, one from Cameron Cain and one from Kaleb Finelli.

Jacob Bryant saved 15 shots for the Phoenix (2-8), and Derek Ducharme saved 13 shots for Dirigo (4-6).

Leavitt 1, Lincoln 0

TURNER — Cooper McGray scored the lone goal as Leavitt edged Lincoln Academy 1-0 in boys soccer Tuesday.

McGray scored on an assist from Blaine Clark in the first half for the Hornets (5-4-1).

Goalie Tiger Cummings made 11 saves for the Eagles (4-6), while Blaine Clark stopped five to earn the win in net for Leavitt.

Poland 0, Sacopee Valley 0, 2OT

HIRAM — The Knights (1-8-2) and Hawks (3-4-4) played to a scoreless draw Tuesday.

Both teams had chances to score. Midway through the second half, Noah Breton hit the crossbar for Poland. Sawyer Libby had multiple shots in the box for Sacopee Valley that were blocked by defenders.

Davin Cloutier made eight saves for Poland, while Ryan Meggison had nine for the Hawks.

Rangeley 8, Valley 1

BINGHAM — Charlie Pye and Matt Stout posted a pair of goals each as Rangeley sailed to an 8-1 victory over Valley in boys soccer action Tuesday.

The Lakers (7-2) took a 5-0 lead at the half. Ken Thompson, Brian Williamson, Connor Hall and Mathieu Lessard rounded out the scoring for Rangeley.

Hunter Moore scored the Cavaliers’ (1-6) lone goal.

Goalie Nathan Miller made 12 saves for Valley, while goalie Jimmy Hathaway repelled three for Rangeley.

GIRLS SOCCER

Brunswick 4, Edward Little 0

BRUNSWICK — Isabella Banks scored two goals as the Dragons (7-2) beat the Red Eddies (2-7-1) in a KVAC girls soccer game Tuesday.

Molly Taub had a goal and an assist for Brunswick, Kynli Van Leer chipped in with a goal and Emma Bank contributed an assist.

Carrabec 1, Mountain Valley 0

RUMFORD — Cheyenne Cahill’s goal held up as Carrabec earned a 1-0 girls soccer road win over Mountain Valley on Tuesday.

Cahill scored for the Cobras (5-6) with 21:54 remaining in the second half.

Carrabec goalie Ashley Cates stopped all nine shots she faced. Mountain Valley (4-6) goalie Justice Gendron stopped 18 shots.

Monmouth 8, Dirigo 0

DIXFIELD — Alicen Burnham scored four goals and Audrey Fletcher added three as Monmouth cruised to an 8-0 victory over Dirigo in girls soccer action Tuesday.

Anna Lewis also scored for the Mustangs (9-0).

Goalie Katie Morse made 19 saves for the Cougars (1-10), while Emma Johnson deflected one to earn the win for Monmouth.

Oak Hill 4, Wiscasset 0

WALES — Four different players scored as the Raiders earned the MVC win over the Raiders.

Anna Beach, Gabrielle Chessie, Magdolyn Ryder and Audrey Bauer each scored a goal for Oak Hill (7-3-0). Paige Gonya and Riley Crosby had two saves apiece.

Lily Souza stopped 23 shots for Wiscasset (2-9-0).

Rangeley 4, Valley 0

BINGHAM — The Lakers relied on balanced scoring to roll to the Class D South victory Tuesday.

Olivia Pye, Emily Eastlack and Ellah Smith all scored for the Lakers (6-3-0).

Rangeley goalie Winnie Larochelle had two saves, while Jada Ward had 25 for Valley (0-9-0), which finished the game with just 10 players.

Sacopee Valley 4, Poland 1

POLAND — Laykin Hink scored with two goals as Sacopee Valley bounced Poland with a 4-1 girls soccer victory Tuesday.

Hink and Gabby Martin scored in the first half to put the Hawks (7-1-3) up 2-0 at the midpoint. Hink scored again in the second, along with Lyndsey Hendricks. Goalkeeper Kaylie Day had 15 saves.

Halie Vachon broke up the shutout for the Knights (1-10) in the second half. Gabbi Bolduc made 19 saves in goal.

Winthrop 5, Spruce Mountain 1

WINTHROP — Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored three goals for the Ramblers in the Mountain Valley Conference win over Spruce Mountain on Tuesday.

Averie Silva and Nikki Macdonald also scored for Winthrop (6-3-1). Brook Burnham made eight saves for the Ramblers.

Jaycee Cole scored for Spruce Mountain (3-8-1).

