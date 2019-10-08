AUBURN – Anne S. Lacourse passed away on October 5, 2019, with her loving family by her side at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice in Auburn. She was born on November 20, 1934, in Auburn, the daughter of the late William and Phyliss (Robinson) Schoppe, the first of 10 children raised on the Schoppe family farm. She attended elementary at the West Auburn one-room schoolhouse and then on to Edward Little High School, graduating in 1953. She went on to CMG Nursing School and graduated in 1957 with a registered nursing degree. In 1958, she married Richard Lacourse and settled in Buckfield, Maine, where they raised four children.

For the last 25 years she lived with her life partner, Louis Damon, who preceded her in death on September 11, 2018. Anne was a registered nurse that worked in nursing homes and various other nursing facilities. She truly enjoyed working as a lift ticket seller at the local ski area, Lost Valley. Anne enjoyed dancing, travel, puzzles, visiting with friends, working in the yard and playing her online farming games. She will be remembered for her infectious giggling laugh, sparkling blue eyes and quick wit.

Anne is survived by her four children, Deborah Timmer of Hodgenville, Kentucky, Robert Lacourse of Canandaigua, New York, Donna Lacourse of Round Rock, Texas, Russell Lacourse of Anchorage, Alaska; four grandchildren, Michael Timmer, Jessica Timmer-Hebert, Ryan Lacourse and Ashley Shawnik; and five great-grandchildren, Michael Timmer II, Molly Timmer, Conrad Shawnik, Adeline Shawnik and Theodore Shawnik.

She was predeceased by her life partner, Louis, brother, Bill and sister, Mary.

The family wishes to express their special thanks to the loving staff at CMMC, Clover Manor Rehab facility and to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice.

A celebration of life was held on October 6, 2019 at the West Auburn Congregational Church in West Auburn Maine. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Anne’s memory to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

