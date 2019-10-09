AUBURN – Julie Labrecque, 85, of Auburn passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Sarah Frye Home in Auburn, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born April 21, 1934, in Mazagan, Morocco, the daughter of the late Solomon and Rebekah Ohayon.She married the love of her life, Marcel Labrecque, on Aug. 18, 1955.She will always be remembered for her love of spending quality time with family, being close to the ocean, and traveling.She is survived by her four children, Catherine Farr and her husband, Tim, Monique Bolduc and her husband, Kyle, Michael Labrecque and his wife, Ortal, and Brian Labrecque and his wife, Beth. She also leaves her 20 grandchildren, 10 great -grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; as well as her two sisters, two brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Marcel, and her brother. The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at Sarah Frye Home for their compassionate care and also to Beacon Hospice for the wonderful end of life care she received.Condolences may be shared with her family at www.thefortingroupauburn.comA chapel service will be held at Maine Veterans Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, in Augusta, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at 9 a.m.Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545. In lieu of flowersthe family requestsdonations to: The Sarah Frye Home Activity Fund751 Washington St. N., Auburn, ME 04210