LEWISTON – Therese Morin was born to William “Willy” and Marie Anna Landry-Deschene in Danville Junction (Auburn), Maine on Sept. 23, 1922. Early in the morning of Oct. 4, 2019, in a little farm she called home in these last years of her life, Therese Morin quietly passed in her sleep surrounded by family that adored her. She had just turned 97 years old and she was the beloved matriarch of the family. She was second of four children, born a premature infant weighing only three pounds. She defied the odds of the times in regard to premature birth and not only survived but flourished. She attended primary school through the eighth grade in Danville Junction. In her youth she was a member of the 4H club, a member of the model cities revitalization project for Lewiston, Maine, she was an accomplished guitarist in the Ralph Bisaillon Mandolette, and in the last few years of her life she was the “official grandmother” of the Maine Kyokoshin Karate Dojo. She married Armand Morin on May 16, 1942, in Auburn, Maine, at Sacred Heart Church. She had three children: Armand Morin Jr, Lucille Morin-Bilodeau, and Annette Morin-Coulombe. Therese and Armand eventually divorced, however despite this they remained best of friends until Armand’s passing in 1992. She worked on the family farm until the property was seized the government for the housing of British soldiers during the second world war. She then moved to the city in Lewiston, Maine, and worked various manufacturing jobs primarily in shoe-shops and cotton mills, as well as a chamber maid at the famous Dewitt hotel in Lewiston Maine. At the end of her working career, Therese retired from General Electric. Therese was an adventurous spirit, riding a snowmobile with her brother in her 70s, ice skating with her grandchildren at Bates College, dressing up in costume to trick-or-treat with her great-grandchildren, gardening with her great-great grandson. She even rode a horse when she turned 90. Therese was a foodie and enjoyed eating out and entertaining guests.Therese is survived by her son, Armand Morin Jr. and his wife, Edna, her daughter, Annette Coulombe and her husband, Michael, her son-in-law, Norman Bilodeau; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Marie Anna Landry Deschene, her three brothers, Gerard, Fernand, and Albert “Lionel” Morin, her husband, Armand Morin Sr., her daughter, Lucille Morin Bilodeau, and great-grandchildren, Ashley, Anthony, and Brandon, and Adam. Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, Maine, 04240, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 11, 2019, 11 a.m., at Holy Cross Church. Internment, St. Peter’s Cemetery.In lieu of flowers,please send donations tothe Memorial Scout Camp (memorialscoutcamp.org) a 501c3 charitableorganization.

