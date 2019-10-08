Agenda
Oxford County Commissioners Meeting
October 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM
26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine

2:00 Convene Meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Adopt Agenda
2:05 Executive Session to Discuss Potential Litigation w/ Counsel (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 E)
3:00 Union Grievance
TBD Adjournment

Democrat Municipal Meetings
