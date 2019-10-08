Cal Thomas was unfair in denouncing the credibility of Greta Thunberg (column, Sun Journal, Oct. 1). Thunberg does not profess to be a scientist or to simply know more than her elders. She is justifiably very concerned for the future of her inherited planet. And Thomas are wondering why she is not in school? I believe she is devoting her young life to promote a viable future for her generation and I applaud her efforts.

It is very impressive that she has gathered such a following of concerned young citizens and I admire their cause and determination.

It is much simpler for people to relax in their rocking chairs with cozy house slippers and dismiss the fear of climate change, but children do not have that luxury.

I hope she continues to strike awareness in Congress to make a difference without being chastised for caring.

Suzanne Johnson, Buckfield

