"I'm an equal opportunity un-employer." – Eric Bleicken of Portland, who loves @realDonaldTrump. #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/Kf4IVeBa7C
— Steve Collins (@SteveCollinsSJ) October 8, 2019
One of the signs. pic.twitter.com/uB6mOVofT6
— Steve Collins (@SteveCollinsSJ) October 8, 2019
"We Love Trump!" pic.twitter.com/j09JkSrFMc
— Steve Collins (@SteveCollinsSJ) October 8, 2019
Trump backers are already gathering in front of @RepGolden's office on Lisbon Street. #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/yHCungwUuM
— Steve Collins (@SteveCollinsSJ) October 8, 2019
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Watch: Social media coverage of Trump supporters rallying on Lisbon Street
-
Opinion
Ernie Anderson: Helping people find a reason to live
-
Opinion
Diane Grandmaison: Support for Owen Cardwell-Copenhefer
-
Opinion
Patti Gagne: Tim Lajoie for mayor of Lewiston
-
Opinion
Carl Pratt: I disagree with Gov. Mills’ stand