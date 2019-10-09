AUGUSTA — Maine AgrAbility and United Farmer Veterans of Maine will host a symposium for military veterans and their partners involved in agriculture, and veterans exploring opportunities in agriculture, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Oct. 26, at the Maine Army National Guard Armory, 179 Western Ave., Augusta.

“Educate-2-Cultivate” will focus on business development skills and assistive technology designed to support safe and effective farming practices. Veterans will be partnered with business mentors in individualized sessions, examine financial management techniques, and receive training on a variety of relevant assistive technologies. The event also includes a resource fair, gift bags and door prizes.

The $20 fee includes a locally sourced lunch; registration for veterans is online. Separate registration for nonveterans and fair vendors also is online. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Anne Devin, 207.991.2651; [email protected]. Additional information is on the UMaine Extension website.

Maine AgrAbility is a program of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Alpha One. Additional support for the event is courtesy of the Maine 4-H Foundation.

