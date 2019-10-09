LEWISTON – Claudette C. Frechette, 77, of Lewiston, died Oct. 3, 2019, at Clover Manor in Auburn. She was born on Oct. 22, 1941, in Lewiston, the daughter of Romeo and Cecile Beaudoin.

Claudette was a Lady Elk of Rhode Island and president of the Snowshoe Association, and was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Auburn. She attended Colburn Academy, Dingley School, St. Peter and St Mary School all in Lewiston.

Claudette enjoyed doing puzzles, adult coloring, dancing, music, swimming and working outside, and being with family and friends.

She worked at Geiger Brothers as well as a shoe shop, Bostitch in Rhode Island, bartending and CNA training at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was predeceased by her parents, a cousin, Roger Renaud, former husband friend, Aldee Frechette Sr. Survivors include her son, Aldee Frechette Jr. and his wife, Tammy, of Sabattus, daughter, Anita (Sue) Busler and husband, Joel, of Lisbon Falls, son, Marc Frechette and girlfirend, Jen Sehen of Lewiston, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and two half-sisters, Caroline Binnette and Barbara Laprise.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 13, at 11 a.m., at Auburn Seventh Day Adventist Church, 316 Minot Avenue in Auburn. A committal service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, at 11 a.m., at St. Peter Cemetery, Switzerland Road, Lewiston.Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Auburn.

