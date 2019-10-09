AUBURN – Charles Robert Chabot, 83, of Auburn, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Charlie was born May 7, 1936, to Arthur and Clara (Gilbert) Chabot, who migrated from Canada. Charlie was one of 13 children in his family. In 1973, Charlie married Lorraine Chabot Doyon and welcomed two children into the world. Shortly after, in 1974, Charlie’s older brother, William, had passed away, leaving five children who Charlie continued to raise as his own. He loved all his children and he will be remembered by his loving actions and the generosity he showed to all. In 1967, Charlie founded and operated Chabot’s Trucking, now known as Chabot’s Construction, where he did work between Maine and Nevada doing demolition, concrete and carpentry. Charlie worked endless hours without regret to support his large family. Charlie loved the demolition business, which he later taught the trade to his son Paul and grandson Zachary, as well as many others over the course of his lifetime. Charlie enjoyed traveling, fishing, working with his hands and storytelling. Oh…the stories he could tell. Charlie adored his family and friends, they were his reason for living; his presence touched so many lives. He was well known in the community, reaching out to so many who had less than he did. He provided a wealth of support to many; financially, physically and emotionally. Charlie would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it and often did. Charlie was a man of little words; he showed his love by doing and without complaint; he loved all more than he loved himself. When it became too hard for him to live on, the pain that was the greatest for him was never his own, but the pain he saw in others that he would be leaving behind. Charlie was rich in family and friends. We never doubted our father’s love. Charlie had the strength of spirit to be able to give to others what he was never given himself. We were all very blessed to call him Dad and we will always remember the “twinkle in his eye”, for to have known Charlie was the greatest gift God bestowed on us. Charlie leaves behind his lifelong companion and mother of his children, Lorraine Chabot Doyon. He also leaves behind two sons, Tommy Chabot and Paul Chabot; four daughters, Charlene Marshall (Phil), Jane Wickman (John), Debbrah Boilard and Nancy Beliveau; as well as his brother, John Chabot. Charlie leaves behind 16 grandchildren, dozens of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many friends. Lastly, he leaves behind his very best friend, his dog, Chloe, whom he loved sharing his ice cream with. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Clara, 11 brothers and sisters, a son, Michael, and a very special daughter-in-law, Sue Chabot. The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Raczynski and Dr. David Abisalih, and many others for the care they provided to Charlie. A memorial service will be held at High Street Congregational Church, 106 Pleasant Street, Auburn, Maine, at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. There will be a luncheon to follow the service.

