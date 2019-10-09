LEWISTON – On Oct. 4, 2019, David Manley Hutchinson passed away at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth.

He was born in Lewiston on April 28, 1947, to the late Arlene (Dearborn) and Manley Hutchinson. He attended Lewiston schools and enlisted in the Army in 1964. He served in both Japan and Vietnam. Upon discharge in 1967, he met and married the love of his life, Marcella Theriault, who survives him. He learned to weld at CMVTI and worked at Bath Iron Works until the time of his retirement in 2012.

He had two children, Carol Knotts of Auburn and David Hutchinson of Livermore Falls, both of whom survive him. He was very proud of his six grandchildren: Jenna Hutchinson-Dumais, Angela Karsten, Bryanna Bates, Orion and Talon Hutchinson, and Elijah Knotts. David is also survived by three great-grandchildren: John, Leon, and Mary Karsten.

David is survived by siblings, Charles Hutchinson and Janice Lovelace of South Carolina, Donald Hutchinson and Kathleen Castonguay of Lewiston, and Timothy Hutchinson of New Hampshire. He was predeceased by siblings, Ruth Theriault, Ronald Hutchinson, John Hutchinson, and grandson, David.

Friends, family, and loved ones are invited to celebrate the life of David M. Hutchinson at the V.F.W. at 588 Minot Ave., in Auburn, on Saturday, October 12, at noon. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net

