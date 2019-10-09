PORTLAND – Timothy S. Bell passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2019. He was born in Lewiston on April 6, 1971, the youngest to Frank & Nancy (Thompson) Bell, of Greene. He attended Leavitt Area High School & Hebron Academy. After high school, he moved to Philadelphia, PA with two of his best friends, where he started his career in hospitality. He worked in some of the finest restaurants & hotels in the area. Tim had a taste for the finer things in life, so this industry proved to be a good fit for him. He had many other talents that allowed him to branch out into another career in landscape design. He was an avid gardener and took pride in the work he did for private clients & friends. Among his many talents, Tim may have been best known for his quick wit & leaving people in tears from laughing so hard. He was fluent in sarcasm & sass ( a couple of his catch phrases were- “I haaate you,” “THAT doesn’t suck!” & “How nice for you!”) His laughter & smile will be missed by the many who knew & loved him. There aren’t enough words to describe the hole he will leave in the lives he left behind.Tim was predeceased by his older brother, Butch, & by his mother & father. He leaves behind sister Cheryl & husband Phil Pollock of Powder Springs, GA, brother John Bell of Lewiston, sister Sandra & husband Dennis Rose of Greene, sister Shannon & husband Dave Cadman of Greene, along with “Aunt Tim’s” many beloved nieces & nephews- Jenny, Mercedes, Rebecca, Josh, Richard, Luc, Renee, Amber, Hillary, & Darby- & the many dear friends who have been so supportive in this difficult time.Memorial Service to be held at Vista of Maine in Greene on Saturday, October 26th, from 1:30 – 5PM. Dress warm.

