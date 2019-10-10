Hi everyone. Below is a synopsis of the legislative activity through the first session of the

129th Legislature. 530 new Maine laws took effect on September 19th. The information

below came directly from the pages of the Maine State Chamber’s Impact publication.

Much of the passed legislation that has become law will impact business here in Maine.

You can get the entire breakdown of the new laws by going to www.mainechamber.org.

The Chamber of Commerce in Oxford Hills is pleased to be able to provide this information to our members and the rest of the communities that we serve. This number (of passed legislation) is roughly 25 percent higher than in most previous legislative session. Some of these new or updated laws include banning electronic cigarettes and vaping devices on public school grounds, preventing drivers from holding cell phones or devices, setting new work experience requirements for candidates running for county sheriff, and changing the name of Columbus Day, to name a few. The new laws eliminating religious or philosophical exemptions for childhood vaccines, requiring Medicaid to cover abortion services, and the new law that allows for medical aid in dying

for those facing terminal illness remained controversial after the Legislature adjourned

and were the subject of a People’s Veto campaign. Depending on your perspective, either a new mental health, or a new gun law, went into effect last Thursday as well. It will allow police to take people into protective custody and require them to temporarily surrender their firearms if they are found to be a danger to themselves or others with a judge’s order. Also effective on September 19 is a ban on the practice of conversion therapy. The law makes Maine the 17th state to prohibit counselors, therapists, and other licensed professionals from trying to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of minors.

Laws banning food shaming in public schools, expanding access to free school nutrition

programs, and requiring breakfast to be offered to children who arrive late to school will

also go into effect. One new Maine law that won’t become effective until January 1, 2021,

requires paid sick time for workers in Maine. The law provides workers with companies

that have more than 10 employees an hour of sick time for every 40 hours they work, up

to a maximum of 40 hours of time off a year. The paid time could be used for an illness or family emergency. For more information, please contact Peter Gore by calling (207) 623-4568, ext. 107, or by emailing [email protected] mainechamber.org.

Welcome to our newest members of the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce, Goodwill of Northern New England and the Oxford Cab Company. You can get all of the information for both of these members by going to our website at www.oxfordhillsmaine.com.

Don’t forget to sign up your business or organization for our Annual Business to Business Expo & Community Job Fair, coming up on Saturday, October 26th at the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Gymnasium. It is your chance to connect with other businesses in the region, put your product or your service in front of the public, and if you are looking to hire new employees, the Community Job Fair will put you along with up to 70 other businesses front and center for people looking for new employment. You can sign up online at www.oxfordhillsmaine.com or give Darci a call at 743-2281.

Our event is hosted by the Chamber and our premier Sponsor is Norway Savings Bank.

And we have entertainment for you as well with a return performance from the Maine

Country Music Hall of Fame. Hours for the event are 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. for our Business

exhibitors only and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the general public and the Community Job Fair.

