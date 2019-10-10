Audrey Fletcher had a hat trick for the Monmouth girls soccer team in an easy win over Dirigo on Tuesday. That in and of itself wasn’t a milestone for the senior striker, but it did set the benchmark by which all future Mustangs will be judged.

Fletcher’s third goal of the day was the 100th of her career, making her the first player in program history to reach the century mark.

“It doesn’t happen very often, so I’m glad she’s getting some recognition for it,” Monmouth coach Gary Trafton said.

Fletcher tallied her 101st goal in Thursday’s win over Buckfield.

Monmouth is a perfect 11-0-0 on the season, and has cemented in the No. 1 spot in Class C South with three games remaining and is the only unbeaten team in the region.

Part of that success, clearly, comes from Fletcher’s play. She leads the team with 21 goals, but Trafton said her ability to involve others has been more significant to the overall picture than any of her individual goals.

“Every team is packing it in on us, putting eight or nine girls in the box,” Trafton said. “Your touches have to be really good, and you have to be patient against that. With everybody packing it in, we’ve been practicing for that. That’s what’s led us to this.”

And, Fletcher’s evolution as a true striker and target player, not just a goal-scoring tornado.

“She’s grown,” Trafton said. “She’s more patient with the ball and not rushing things. She played some travel soccer, and she’s playing at a higher level this year. That’s made a huge difference. She’s more composed with the ball, knowing what to do in different situations, knowing that she doesn’t have to do it all herself.”

Fletcher previously passed older sister Hannah Fletcher’s career goal-scoring mark of 86.

