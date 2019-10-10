(Predicted winners in bold)
RANDY WHITEHOUSE (42-10)
Oak Hill at Bucksport
Bangor at Edward Little
Gardiner at Mt. Blue
Oxford Hills at Gorham
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Bonny Eagle at Lewiston
Lisbon at York
Old Orchard Beach at Telstar
Poland at Fryeburg
Gray-New Gloucester at Mt. Ararat
Wells at Leavitt
WIL KRAMLICH (42-10)
Oak Hill at Bucksport
Bangor at Edward Little
Gardiner at Mt. Blue
Oxford Hills at Gorham
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Bonny Eagle at Lewiston
Lisbon at York
Old Orchard Beach at Telstar
Poland at Fryeburg
Gray-New Gloucester at Mt. Ararat
Wells at Leavitt
NATHAN FOURNIER (37-15)
Oak Hill at Bucksport
Bangor at Edward Little
Gardiner at Mt. Blue
Oxford Hills at Gorham
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Bonny Eagle at Lewiston
Lisbon at York
Old Orchard Beach at Telstar
Poland at Fryeburg
Gray-New Gloucester at Mt. Ararat
Wells at Leavitt
ADAM ROBINSON (38-14)
Oak Hill at Bucksport
Bangor at Edward Little
Gardiner at Mt. Blue
Oxford Hills at Gorham
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Bonny Eagle at Lewiston
Lisbon at York
Old Orchard Beach at Telstar
Poland at Fryeburg
Gray-New Gloucester at Mt. Ararat
Wells at Leavitt
TONY BLASI (34-18)
Oak Hill at Bucksport
Bangor at Edward Little
Gardiner at Mt. Blue
Oxford Hills at Gorham
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Bonny Eagle at Lewiston
Lisbon at York
Old Orchard Beach at Telstar
Poland at Fryeburg
Gray-New Gloucester at Mt. Ararat
Wells at Leavitt
LEE HORTON (45-7)
Oak Hill at Bucksport
Bangor at Edward Little
Gardiner at Mt. Blue
Oxford Hills at Gorham
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Bonny Eagle at Lewiston
Lisbon at York
Old Orchard Beach at Telstar
Poland at Fryeburg
Gray-New Gloucester at Mt. Ararat
Wells at Leavitt
