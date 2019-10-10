(Predicted winners in bold)

RANDY WHITEHOUSE (42-10)

Oak Hill at Bucksport
Bangor at Edward Little
Gardiner at Mt. Blue
Oxford Hills at Gorham
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Bonny Eagle at Lewiston
Lisbon at York
Old Orchard Beach at Telstar
Poland at Fryeburg
Gray-New Gloucester at Mt. Ararat
Wells at Leavitt

WIL KRAMLICH (42-10)

Oak Hill at Bucksport
Bangor at Edward Little
Gardiner at Mt. Blue
Oxford Hills at Gorham
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Bonny Eagle at Lewiston
Lisbon at York
Old Orchard Beach at Telstar
Poland at Fryeburg
Gray-New Gloucester at Mt. Ararat
Wells at Leavitt

NATHAN FOURNIER (37-15)

Oak Hill at Bucksport
Bangor at Edward Little
Gardiner at Mt. Blue
Oxford Hills at Gorham
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Bonny Eagle at Lewiston
Lisbon at York
Old Orchard Beach at Telstar
Poland at Fryeburg
Gray-New Gloucester at Mt. Ararat
Wells at Leavitt

ADAM ROBINSON (38-14)

Oak Hill at Bucksport
Bangor at Edward Little
Gardiner at Mt. Blue
Oxford Hills at Gorham
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Bonny Eagle at Lewiston
Lisbon at York
Old Orchard Beach at Telstar
Poland at Fryeburg
Gray-New Gloucester at Mt. Ararat
Wells at Leavitt

TONY BLASI (34-18)

Oak Hill at Bucksport
Bangor at Edward Little
Gardiner at Mt. Blue
Oxford Hills at Gorham
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Bonny Eagle at Lewiston
Lisbon at York
Old Orchard Beach at Telstar
Poland at Fryeburg
Gray-New Gloucester at Mt. Ararat
Wells at Leavitt

LEE HORTON (45-7)

Oak Hill at Bucksport
Bangor at Edward Little
Gardiner at Mt. Blue
Oxford Hills at Gorham
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Bonny Eagle at Lewiston
Lisbon at York
Old Orchard Beach at Telstar
Poland at Fryeburg
Gray-New Gloucester at Mt. Ararat
Wells at Leavitt

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Edward Little Red Eddies, Gray-New Gloucester Patriots, Leavitt Hornets, Lewiston Blue Devils, lisbon greyhounds, Mountain Valley Falcons, Mt. Blue Cougars, oak hill raiders, Oxford Hills Vikings, Poland Knights, Spruce Mountain Phoenix, Telstar Rebels
Related Stories
Latest Articles