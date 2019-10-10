Stephanie Gelinas is a great leader and has the desire to lead our community. She is the founder and executive director of Sandcastle Clinical and Education Services in Lewiston, which has given her the understanding of the needs of our community. Being a lifelong resident of Lewiston and a past LA Metro Chamber board member, chairperson and a current member, she is involved in the development of the community.

Stephanie is actively involved in the Rotary Club as president and member, and serves on the board of Tri-County Mental Health Services. She has the best interests of our community at heart.

Stephanie has received multiple awards for her service and dedication, including the Ray Geiger Award. Stephanie is very proud of the community and wants to continue to give back by serving as our Ward 7 city councilor.

I will vote for Stephanie Gelinas on Nov. 5.