I support Katie Boss to be the at-large representative on the Auburn City Council.

I have had the privilege of working with Katie on public health programs she manages for Healthy Androscoggin. Over the past 11 years, Katie has guided people with diverse opinions and experiences to identify ways to work together so that they can make their communities healthier places to live.

Katie is eager to bring her experience, enthusiasm and leadership to the Auburn City Council.

Katie is eager to listen to and learn from Auburn residents so that she can best represent us all. Katie is passionate about finding creative ways to help Auburn residents to work together to make our city an even greater place — for all residents — to live and thrive. Katie will make thoughtful, careful decisions.

If elected, Katie will have a positive impact on our community.

Tim Cowan, Auburn

