LEWISTON — Lewiston came out fast and furious in the first quarter, but Bonny Eagle’s retaliation was equally swift as well as overwhelming in a Class A football game Friday evening.

The Scots responded with 47 points and shut out Lewiston for the next three quarters to earn a 54-14 victory.

After Nate Ferris delivered Bonny Eagle’s first touchdown of the game, Lewiston sophomore quarterback Kameron Caron scored back-to-back rushes on a pair of keepers to give the Blue Devils a 14-7 lead going in the second quarter.

But the Scots opened up on the Blue Devils with 21 points, led by senior Zach Maturo scoring three straight touchdowns and kicker Cam MacDonald splitting the uprights on those three TDs.

“Lewiston has got some good players,” Bonny Eagle coach Kevin Cooper said, “and a lot of that has to do with confidence. They put up two quick touchdowns on us, and give them credit for what they were doing. As far as us, we just had to settle down a little bit and go back to things we weren’t doing well. I don’t think we were aggressive enough on defense. Once we turned that up a little bit, we got some stops and our offense got rolling tonight.

“I think how we responded to that 14-7 and we were on the short end of it, from there we scored the next 47 points. We settled down a little big and responded well to a little adversity.”

By halftime, Bonny Eagle was breathing easier with a 28-14 lead.

“It is like a broken record,” Lewiston coach Darren Hartley said. “I feel like it is Ground Hog Day, honest to goodness. We are playing teams that are superior to us physically, but if every game was a quarter and a half, we would be in every single game and we continue to prove that against what I consider a very elite league.

“(The Scots) are just deep and physical. They are just big, strong, and of course we, again, we don’t tackle well. That’s my fault … because we don’t practice it enough. I am very, very proud of our kids. We just don’t quit and we play hard.”

The Scots stunned the Devils on the opening drive of the third quarter when senior quarterback Keegan Meredith sent a 79-yard reception over to wide receiver Jacob Humphrey, who put the Scots on top 34-14 after MacDonald made good on his kick.

From there on, the Scots made several more trips to Lewiston’s end zone. Meredith scored on seven-yard keeper after his long-range pass to Humphrey. Maturo came across with his fourth TD on a 10-yard rush to make it a 48-14 game. Cam Gardner scored touchdown on 16-yard dash in the fourth quarter to top off the Scots’ 54-14 win.

