LIVERMORE FALLS — Brandon Frey scored three touchdowns as Spruce Mountain routed Mountain Valley 43-8 in a Class D South football game Friday night.

Frey scored on runs of 94, 65 and 10 yards. Jack Bryant added two TD runs (10 and 8 yards) and Trevor Whelpley ran one in from 66 yards out.

BOYS SOCCER

Oak Hill 6, Spruce Mountain 1

WALES — Riley Worth scored two goals to pace Oak Hill to a 6-1 boys soccer win over Spruce Mountain on Friday.

Caleb Vallier, Colby Leighton, Caleb Leighton and Brady Bangs each added a goal for Oak Hill (7-5-0).

Owen Bryant had a goal for Spruce Mountain (2-10-0).

Hall-Dale 11, Mountain Valley 1

RUMFORD — Senior Josh Nadeau had three goals and two assists as the Bulldogs rolled over the Falcons 11-1 in an MVC boys soccer game Friday.

Camden Adams and Akira Warren each added a hat trick for Hall-Dale (11-0-1). Ian Stebbins contributed a pair of goals, and Sam Sheaffer made five saves to earn the win.

Mountain Valley drops to 1-9-1.

Mt. Abram 6, Lisbon 2

SALEM — Jon Jordan scored two goals to lead the Roadrunners to an MVC win over the Greyhounds on Friday.

Cam Walters, Kenyon Pillsbury, Kaden Pillsbury and Tyson Hill added goals for Mt. Abram (9-3-0).

Jack Tibbetts and Justin Violette had goals for Lisbon (9-3-0).

FIELD HOCKEY

Spruce Mountain 1, Lisbon 0, 2OT

LISBON — Aurianna Armandi scored with 55 seconds remaining in the second overtime to boost Spruce Mountain to a 1-0 field hockey win over Lisbon on Friday.

Melissa Bamford made three saves for the Phoenix (10-4). Rebecca Budesheim stopped 21 shots for the Greyhounds (2-11).

Gray-New Gloucester 4, Sacopee Valley 0

GRAY — Jaida Patterson scored twice as the Patriots (5-7) beat the Hawks (1-10) on Friday.

Madelyn Cote and Sydney Garcia assisted on Patterson’s goals, and Cote found Jasmine French for another. Trizzie Ha added an unassisted goal.

Amber Barrett made 24 saves for Sacopee.

Mountain Valley 3, Telstar 0

BETHEL — Alexus Battrus scored the first and final goals in Mountain Valley’s 3-0 field hockey win over Telstar on Friday.

Kylie Robin scored the Falcons’ (12-2) second goal. Nora Tag was in goal for Mountain Valley, which outshot the Rebels 18-0.

Perry Morton made 15 saves for Telstar (1-13).

Skowhegan 3, Oxford Hills 0

PARIS — Bhreagh Kennedy had two goals, including a penalty stroke with five minutes remaining in the game, as Skowhegan defeated Oxford Hills 3-0 in a KVAC contest Friday.

Alexis Muchonski scored with under two minutes remaining to extend Skowhegan’s (13-0) lead from one goal to two.

Mackenzie McConnell made for saves in the win. Madison Day made 16 saves for the Vikings (8-4-1).

St. Dom’s 6, Traip 0

AUBURN — Bella Pelletier and Anna Cote each had two goals as St. Dom’s (10-3) defeated the Rangers (0-13) on Friday.

Lorelei Bonney and Skye Rogers also scored for St. Dom’s.

York 3, Poland 1

YORK — Abby Dickson scored two goals for the Wildcats (12-0), who broke a 1-1 tie and pulled away from the Knights (6-6-1).

Bailey Oliver also scored for York. Lexi Brent had an assist.

GIRLS SOCCER

Oxford Hills 5, Edward Little 1

AUBURN — Cecelia Dietrich tallied three goals and an assist as Oxford Hills defeated Edward Little 5-1 in KVAC girls soccer play Friday.

Ella Kellogg added two goals and an assist for the Vikings (7-4-1).

Ella Boucher scored on a penalty kick for the Red Eddies (2-8-1) in the second half.

Cassidy MacIsaac made five saves in the win, while Allie Annear and Hailee Brown combined made nine saves for Edward Little.

