NEW SHARON — Competition Cheering signups for Pre-K through 8 grade boys and girls will be held Thursday, October 17 and Thursday, October 24 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon. Cheerleaders in 7 and 8 grades must also attend tryouts on November 4 and November 5 from 5-7 p.m., at Cape Cod Hill School. The registration fee is $150 with sibling discounts, fundraising and payment plan options available.
Registration for our Twinkling Stars Program for children ages 2-4 will also take place October 17 and 24 from 5-7 p.m., at Cape Cod Hill School. Twinkling Stars Cheerleaders must be fully potty trained. The Twinkling Stars will practice on Sundays and perform at 3 events. The registration fee is $75.
For more information about our program, please contact us at [email protected] or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBRCCougars/
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Franklin Journal
Mt Blue Rec Cheering signups
-
The Franklin Journal
PHOTOS: Harvest Day at Wilton library
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 assessment results favorable
-
The Franklin Journal
Phillips/Congressman Golden special guest of Social Studies Class
-
The Franklin Journal
Gibson, UMF professor, awarded prestigious award