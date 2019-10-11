NEW SHARON — Competition Cheering signups for Pre-K through 8 grade boys and girls will be held Thursday, October 17 and Thursday, October 24 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.  Cheerleaders in 7 and 8 grades must also attend tryouts on November 4 and November 5 from 5-7 p.m., at Cape Cod Hill School. The registration fee is $150 with sibling discounts, fundraising and payment plan options available.

Registration for our Twinkling Stars Program for children ages 2-4 will also take place October 17 and 24 from 5-7 p.m., at Cape Cod Hill School. Twinkling Stars Cheerleaders must be fully potty trained. The Twinkling Stars will practice on Sundays and perform at 3 events. The registration fee is $75.

For more information about our program, please contact us at [email protected] or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBRCCougars/

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles