NEW SHARON — Competition Cheering signups for Pre-K through 8 grade boys and girls will be held Thursday, October 17 and Thursday, October 24 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon. Cheerleaders in 7 and 8 grades must also attend tryouts on November 4 and November 5 from 5-7 p.m., at Cape Cod Hill School. The registration fee is $150 with sibling discounts, fundraising and payment plan options available.

Registration for our Twinkling Stars Program for children ages 2-4 will also take place October 17 and 24 from 5-7 p.m., at Cape Cod Hill School. Twinkling Stars Cheerleaders must be fully potty trained. The Twinkling Stars will practice on Sundays and perform at 3 events. The registration fee is $75.

For more information about our program, please contact us at [email protected] or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBRCCougars/

