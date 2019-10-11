AUBURN – James R. Roberts, 84, passed away peacefully at Androscoggin Hospice House, with his loving daughters by his side on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. He was the adoring husband of the late Muriel Roberts of Auburn.

He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, Aug. 20, 1935, the son of the late Louis Roberts and Laura Cleary.

On Sept. 4, 1954, he married Joanne Muriel Roberts. Together they raised three daughters, Suzanne M. Fyfe, Marcie A. Hird and Robyn L. Yarnevich all of Auburn, and a son, John A. Roberts now of Raleigh, N.C. In addition, he leaves behind 12 grandchildren, Scott Fyfe, Jennifer Hamilton; Jacob and Dylan Roberts; Gregory, Callie and Shawn Hird; Matthew, Alexander, Noah, Caleb and Sage Yarnevich; eight great-grandchildren, Jordan, Brooklynn, Cayden, Hadleigh, Jovelyn, Pearson, Parker and Arthur James and one great-great grandson, Christopher.

Jim, a devoted husband to his wife of 65 years, dedicated the last 11 years of his life to caring for Muriel during a long illness suffering from a stroke and more recently from cancer. He was an entrepreneur and longtime business owner in Phoenix, Ariz., of Vend-O-Matic West, and prior to that in Auburn/Lewiston as the founder and owner-operator of Vend-O-Matic for over 20 years. In the local community, Jim had been a member of the Knights of Columbus, Kiwanis Club, and Auburn Suburban Little League.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Oct. 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart church in Auburn. The service begins at 11 am.

The Roberts family would like to thank the staff of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for the wonderful care that they gave to both of their parents and are extremely grateful.

In lieu of flowers, make his kindness continue by making a donation to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice (there is a donation button on their website) or Maine Cancer Foundation (there is also a donation button on their website).

