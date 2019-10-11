PORTLAND – Robert L. Coy, 69, of Poland, Maine, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 30, 2019 in South Portland. He was born on Oct. 31, 1949 in Durham to parents Gilbert and Florence (Davis) Coy Sr.
Robert enjoyed fishing, travelling, and spending time with family. He especially cherished time spent with his girlfriend, Charlene, and his granddaughter Delanie.
Robert served in the U.S Army for 22 years including two tours in Vietnam, retiring in 1989 as a First sergeant. After retiring from the Army he worked 22 years for Togus VA.
Robert was predeceased by his parents; his former wife Beverly Bartly Coy; brothers Harold and Gilbert Coy Jr. and sisters Laura, Myrtle, and Frances.
Surviving him are his girlfriend Charlene Rosina; son Robert Coy; granddaughter Delanie; brothers Bill, Stan, Charlie, Arthur and Frank, a sister Florence; and many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held in the chapel at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to any worthy veterans’ cause of your choic
