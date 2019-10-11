BUCKFIELD – Mary Stetson, 73, of Buckfield passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Pinnacle Health & Rehab in Canton surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Anna Stanley and Frank Welch.
She is survived by six children, John Stetson, Phil Wakefield, Stanley Wakefield Jr., Nancy Falcone, Donna Kettle, Grace Couchon; 15 siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Beacon Hospice for the wonderful end of life care and the wonderful staff at Pinnacle Health & Rehab.
A family and friends gathering to honor and pay respects will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. at 87 North Hill Rd., Buckfield, Maine.
