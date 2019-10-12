LEWISTON — The Androscoggin Bank Colisee and Patriots Hockey Association will host a hockey game between the Maine Fire Department and the Worcester (MA)

Fire Department to benefit the Farmington Fire Department on Friday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the game will go toward assisting members and families of the Farmington Fire Department who were affected by the September 16th explosion which

killed Captain Michael Bell and injured five other firefighters.

Admission to the game will be in the form of a donation to the Farmington Fire Department. There will also be a 50/50 drawing to be held during the game.

Androscoggin Bank Colisee General Manager Mike Cain, who has donated the usage of the arena and ice time for the game, has also announced that proceeds from parking fees

will be donated to the Farmington Fire Department.

The Patriots Hockey Association is run by present and past fire, police, EMS and military personnel, as well as supporters of those organizations. The Maine based non-profit

501(c)(3) organization runs hockey tournaments and events to benefit charities, while at the same time, brings together public safety and military teams.