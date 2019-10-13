Augusta

Tuesday, Oct. 8 MSGA Women’s results: GROSS Flight 1: Mary Brandes & Laurie Hyndman 75, Heidi Haylock & Karen Richardson 76, Meredith Koerner & Kris Hughes 76, Liz Wiltshire & Cecily Whiting 77, Erin Weimer & Maureen Lano 77. Flight 2: Rachel Newman & Jean Pratt 85, Fran McRay & Kirsten Martin 86, Peggy Wilson & Joy Eon 87, Rachel Therrien & Vicki Lindquist 88. Flight 3: Sharon Houle & Maggie Black 91, Shelley Drillen & Jean Bridges 91, Shirley Bourne & Connie Paradis 93, Christina Bournakel & Ann Anthony 95. NET Flight 1: Lisa Wintle & Nancy Bither 61, Kathy-Rae Emmi & Cindy Gelinas 62, Kim Comstock & Jody Lyford 64, Nancy Field & Ann Houser 64. Flight 2: Jane Flower & Marcia Blake 64, Laura Lipman & Patricia MacDonald 65, Bambi Stevens & Linda Holmes 66, Helen Treadwell & Sandra Curro 67, Margaret Hillman & Bea McGarvey 67. Flight 3: Carole Cook & Claudette Amoroso 62, Karen Dunbar & Arlene Davis 65, Linda Legacy & Jane Hussey 66, Carmen Cohen & Holly Cooper 67, Joyce Mazerolle & Laurie Pelletier 67. GROSS SKINS: Hole 1 Erin Weimer 3, Hole 3 Heidi Haylock 3, Hole 4 Kris Hughes 4, Hole 5 Lisa Wintle 3, Hole 8 Heidi Haylock 3, Hole 11 Laurie Hyndman 3, Hole 13 Mary Brandes 4, Hole 14 Cindy Gelinas 3, Hole 18 Lisa Wintle 4. NET SKINS: Hole 2 Jean Cassidy 1, Hole 7 Jean Pratt 1, Hole 10 Debbie Lalemand 2, Hole 17 Laurie Pelletier 1. PINS: Hole 2 Pam Jandreau 16.7, Heidi Haylock 39.7; Hole 7 Liz Wiltshire 7.5, Jean Cassidy 15.5; Hole 15 Sherrie Thomas 4.6, Faith Vautour 11.2; Hole 17 Cindy Gelinas 6.7, Nancy Field 9.6.

Fairlawn

Wednesday, Oct. 9 senior league results: 1. Marty Eyre/Rick Grant/Mike Bell/Paul Spencer -8 1. Mark Pontbriand/Paul Cote/Rick Gardiner/Bill Kennedy -8 3. Steve Bergeron/Don Hawthorne/Geene Keene/Ron Grant 7; Pins: No. 11 — 1. Pastor Vail 13′ 2. Marty Eyre 14’3.5″ 3. John Mathieu 19’3″ No. 13 — 1. Mike Bell 25′ 2. Steve Bergeron 28’10.5″ 3. John Moreau 47’7″.

Sunday, Oct. 6 Fall ABCD (best two of four) results: 1. Towns Tony/Downs Glenn/Moreau John/Beaudoin Rick -25 2. Bailey David/Caron Doug/Thistle Larry/Bernier George -23 3. Cloutier Chris/Downs Scott/Gross Linda/Pelletier Kristy -22 4. Cyr Tom/Dionne Jil/Jones Harold/Bilodeau Brian -20 5. Jordan Steve/Desjardins Russell/Bl[Johnson Bob]/Hammond Cindy -19 6. Fickett Timothy/Fox Dennis/Labrecque Vic/Mathieu John -19 7. Pontbriand Mark/Bryant John/Boucher Dave/Bell Mike -19 8. McCurdy Scott/Levasseur Jr/Johnson Bob/Grant Ron -18 9. Charest Michael/Leblanc Chanel/Rybeck Jackie/Spencer Paul -18 10. Dubois Tony/Bowden Roger/Cote Paul/Gordon Susan -17 11. Harnden Michael/Eyre Marty/Craig Brian/Depot Dave -14 12. McGowan David/Grant Richard/Gross David/Hamilton George -13 13. Arnoldy Real/Grenier Bob/Towns Susan/Cloutier Mike -12 14. Brown Dale/McGowan Dillon/Gardiner Richard/Vachon Dave -9.

Wednesday, Oct. 2 senior league results: 1. Steve Bergeron/Channel Leblanc/Rick Grant/Ron Bilodeau/Rick Beaudoin 182 2. Les Sturtevant/John Moreau/Vic Labreque/Bob Bolduc 191 3. Bob Grenier/Geene Keene/John Mathieu/Ron Grant 194; Pins: No. 11 — 1. Dale Brown/Dennis Fox/Ron Grant 21’2″ No. 13 — 1. Dale Brown 12’4″ 2. Pastor Vail 24’2″ 3. Norm Ford 36’6″.

Sunday, Sept. 22 14 annual Tom Pontbriand Memorial Tournament results: Gross — 1. Scott McCurdy, Mike Mathjieu, Dave Mathieu, Mike Hutchinson (59) 2. Jason Douglas, Tim Lorrain, Joel Ummerhardt, Jeff Arthur (6) 3. Dan Lavoie, Gary Turcotte, Dan Martin, Tony Olmstead (60) 4. Mike Thibault, Porter Thibault, Brandon Marcott, Todd Therian (60). Net — 1. Craig Farrington, Randy Farrington, Brian Beauparlant, Kirk Armstrong (55) 2. Travis Pontbriand, Grant Sperry, Perry Goodspeed, Jon Mercier (57) 3. Mike Kalagias, Ken Nelson Dave Gilley, Russ Perry (57) 4. Dave Caron, Doug Caron, Mike Dupree, Bob Johnson (57); Pins. No. 2. 1. Linda Gross 3-11. 2. Brandon Marcotte 13-5. 3. Perry Goodspeed 20-5. No. 8. 1.Tony Olmstead 16-10. 2. Roger Bowden 27-7. 3. Scott Whalen 38-0. No. 11. 1. Roger Bowden 13-1 1/2. 2. Dan Martin 23-8. 3. Jeff Arthur 34-3. No. 13. 1. Dave Gally 17-3. 2. Kevin Johnson 27-7. 3. Scott Whalen 38-0.; Long Drive. Men’s white – Jon Mercier. Men’s gold – Russ Perry. Men’s red – Bill Kennedy. Ladies red – Linda Gross.

Martindale

Kelly Cates of Lisbon recorded his second career ace which happened on the par-3 155-yard 11th hole on Saturday, Oct. 5. The witnesses were Matt Carroll, Vance Pearson and Gary Caiani.

Sunday, Oct. 6 results: Gross — 1. Jason Dolley 79 1. Brad Myers 79; Net — 1. Jason Rouleau 86/69 2. Matt Carroll 90/72; Skins: Gross — Keith Studley No. 6, Brad Myers No. 12 and No. 15; Net — Jason Dolley No. 8.

Saturday, Oct. 5 results: Individual: Gross — 1. Kelly Cates 75 2. Brad Myers 76 3. Matt Nicole 77; Net — 1. Chip Morrison 73/67 2. Paul Robinson 8/69 3. Doug Craib 81/73; Team: Four ball (one gross/one net) — 1. Cory Lagner/Matt Myrick/Glenn Tracey/Jason Ward 138 2. Tim Fitzgerald/Brad Myers/Tom Skelton/Terry Ricker 139; Skins: Gross — Tom Skelton No. 3, Kelly Cates No. 11, Ron Blanchette No. 14, Matt Myrick No. 15; Net — Keith Studley No. 5, Chip Morrison No. 8.

Springbrook

Sunday, Oct. 6 Shamerock results: Gross — 1. J Levasseur/Matt Hopkins/Tyler Tyburski/Mike Burian 153; Net — Ron Leeman/Sid Cohen/Fred Warner/Matt Beckim 124 1. Joe Mertzel/Dick Therrien/Tim Mynahan/Keith Ross 126; Pins: No. 2 — Matt Beckim 11′ No. 8 — Tim Mynahan 13’7″ No. 13 — Ron Leeman 3’3″ No 15 — Gerry Laroche 28’4″; Skins: Gross — Sid Cohen No. 3, Bob English No. 5, Mike Burian No. 6, Brandon Marcotte No. 9, Bill Crane No. 10, Ray Roy No. 11, Tyler Tyburski No. 14, Fred Warner No. 18; Net — Bob English No. 5, Mike Burian No. 6, Bill Crane No. 10.

Saturday, Oct. 5 blind draw results: Gross — 1. Brad Pattershall/Bong Adil 74 1. Ron Leeman/Ray Roy 74; Net — Bill Crane/John Murphy 57; Pins: No. 2 — Dick Therrien 23’9″ No. 8 — Jim Murphy 2’7″ No. 13 — Dick Therrien 24’1″; Skins: Gross — Brad Pattershall No. 1 and No. 14, Bill Crane No. 4, Ron Leeman No. 5 and No. 15, Dick Therrien No. 7, Jim Murphy No. 8, John Murphy No. 12; Net — Bill Crane No. 4, Ron Leeman No. 5, Dick Therrien No. 7, Jim Murphy No. 8, John Murphy No. 12, Linda Mynahan No. 13, Brad Pattershall No. 14.

Turner Highlands

Men’s League Champions: Championship Flight — Tim Doyle Jr/Luke Bourassa; Flight one — Andy Ricker/Dave Shaw.

Senior men’s league — 1. Ken Maxim/Rick Carlton +16 2. Ken Maxim/Don Trask +5

Member appreciation results — 1. Ron Nadeau/Matt Mosher/Kayla Nadeau/Jessica Mosher -8 2. Bob Spencer/Derek Cutter/Tom Mawhinney/Maurice Moreau -7 3. Rick Carlton/Pearl St. Pierre/George Campbell/John Richey -6 4. Keith Gunning/Steve Nickey/Deb Gould/Kim Nickey -6 5. Peter Emery/Steve Davis/Rick Beaudet -6 6. Harold Hutchins/Mellisa Devault/ Marie Wade -5

