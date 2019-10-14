NEW SHARON — Competition Cheering signups for pre-K through 8th grade boys and girls will be held Thursday, Oct. 17 and Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5-7 pm at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon. Cheerleaders in seventh and eighth grades must also attend tryouts on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 from 5-7 p.m. at Cape Cod Hill School. The registration fee is $150 with sibling discounts, fundraising and payment plan options available.
Registration for our Twinkling Stars program for children ages 2-4 will also take place Oct. 17th and Oct. 24 from 5-7 p.m. at Cape Cod Hill School. Twinkling Stars cheerleaders must be fully potty trained. The Twinkling Stars will practice on Sundays and perform at three events. The registration fee is $75.
For more information about our program, please contact us at [email protected] or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBRCCougars/
