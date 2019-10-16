LEWISTON — Bates College Athletics will be hosting a fall-themed ’Cats Carnival on Saturday, Nov. 2, beginning at 3 p.m. on Central Avenue. The ‘Cats Carnival will take place prior to the Bobcat football team’s first ever night game against Bowdoin College. The game will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Garcelon Field.
The carnival will be hosted by Bates College student-athletes and feature games for kids of all ages. There will also be music, food, photos with the Bobcat mascot, and entertainment for the whole family. The event is free and open to the public. Bates athletics invites the community to come together for an afternoon of fun followed by a chance to cheer on the Bobcats.
In addition to the carnival festivities, Bates Athletics will honor Lewiston-Auburn first responders for their dedication to our community during the pregame ceremonies of the football game beginning at 5:15 p.m.
Admission to the football game is also free. For more information visit www.gobatesbobcats.com.
Cats Carnival to be held Nov. 2