Nick Archer of Westfielld shot a 911 pound bull shot Monday, Oct. 14 in Aroostook County. Bill Brown, permit holder is from Mt Vernon, Mike Mullen is from Wayne and Derrill Cowing is from Monmouth Submitted photo

