TUESDAY, Oct. 15

AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees, 7:30 a.m. at the library, 49 Spring St.

AUBURN — Auburn Sewer District trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — Appointment Committee, 4:30 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — City Council and mayoral candidates forum, 6 p.m. at the Auburn Public Library. Free and open to the public.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. Workshop agenda includes discussion with Central Maine Medical Center on designating nonsmoking areas, and an update on the L-A passenger rail service plan. Meeting includes an ordinance prohibiting smoking on a section of downtown Lisbon Street; first reading on amended ordinances governing adult use and medical marijuana; authorizing staff to dispose of the former Martel School; authorizing the city to convey four city properties to LA Community Housing toward the Choice Neighborhood transformation plan; and appointing members to a new Housing Committee.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 16

AUBURN — Auburn Water District trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — Public meeting to discuss planned improvements to Mill, Main and Broad streets, 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

THURSDAY, Oct. 17

AUBURN — Lewiston-Auburn 911 Committee, 8 a.m. at 552 Minot Ave.

LEWISTON — Great Falls Forum, noon, in Callahan Hall at Lewiston Public Library. Thursday’s forum will feature a panel discussion on “The Ecology and Economy of Recycling,” with Julie Rosenbach, sustainability director for South Portland; Sarah K. Nichols, Sustainable Maine project director at the Natural Resources Council of Maine; and Katrina Venhuizen, senior environmental educator at ecomaine. The discussion will be moderated by Lindsay Tice, staff writer at the Sun Journal.

AUBURN — Community Forest Subcommittee, 7 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

