A mid-week nor’easter is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Maine.
A nor’easter is a storm along the east coast of North America, so called because the winds over the coastal area are typically from the northeast.
Heavy rainfall is expected Wednesday evening through Thursday. A strong low-pressure system will bring long-lasting rainfall and some heavy downpours along with some strong winds.
Rainfall amounts should be around 1-2 inches or more with wind gusts over 30 mph.
Power outages are possible.
The storm also has a good shot of stripping the great peak foliage Mainers are currently enjoying.
