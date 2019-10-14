A mid-week nor’easter is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Maine.

A nor’easter is a storm along the east coast of North America, so called because the winds over the coastal area are typically from the northeast.

Heavy rainfall is expected Wednesday evening through Thursday. A strong low-pressure system will bring long-lasting rainfall and some heavy downpours along with some strong winds.

Rainfall amounts should be around 1-2 inches or more with wind gusts over 30 mph.

Power outages are possible.

The storm also has a good shot of stripping the great peak foliage Mainers are currently enjoying.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
weather
Related Stories
Latest Articles