Lewiston can boast of several new and well-equipped schools, among them Geiger, Farwell, and the brand new Robert V. Connor School. K-6 students there have dedicated facilities for art and music. Just a few years ago, the front entrance of the Lewiston Middle School was expanded to increase office space on the first floor, move the library into the second, and create classrooms for art on the third floor.

All the while, art and music classes at Lewiston High School have been consigned to the cellar, as it were, using dark and distant rooms that were never designed to be classrooms at all.

It seems to me that the elementary and middle school students in Lewiston should have parallel art and music facilities and capabilities when they reach high school. For this reason, I endorse the LHS expansion project and hope that voters will approve it on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The arts are flourishing locally thanks to LA Arts, the Maine Music Society, The Public Theatre, the Gendron Franco Center, the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra, the Community Little Theater, and so forth. Let’s engender activity at LHS that will help the students develop their talents further and contribute to the art, music and theater programs in this area.

Edward Walworth, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »