As a student, I use the Internet every day. Having grown up in the digital age, I know firsthand how critical the Internet is to my academic success. It has enabled me to learn independently and has given me the tools necessary to succeed. Whether giving me access to unlimited information or providing a way for me to collaborate on work with fellow students, the Internet has provided innumerable opportunities for my generation.

Unfortunately, liberals in Congress want to take over our Internet, impeding growth and learning. The Internet has come so far, but this takeover would reverse progress by imposing heavy-handed regulations that Mainers and, more importantly, students cannot afford.

We need lawmakers like Sen. Susan Collins to stand up for a free and open Internet. Losing the connectedness that the Internet provides would be detrimental to students like myself who rely on the Internet every day. I urge Sen. Collins to put students first and fight back against these burdensome regulations.

Jenna Berens, Lewiston