I very seldom write letters in support of candidates running for office unless they meet certain criteria that I follow and believe in. Such as: a commitment to our community, supports education, financially conservative, has proven leadership qualities and will represent our city well to outside entities such as our state and federal governments.
I have found such a candidate in Mark Cayer. Mark served 6 years on the city council, 4 years as Council President. He is a member of the School Committee and serves as the Committee Chair. Mark’s background in law enforcement allows him to work well with our police department, as well as state and federal officials. In my opinion Mark has proven himself as a leader in our community. My vote is for Mark Cayer. Mark has met the criteria’s that I believe in and follow.
Michel A. Lajoie, Lewiston
