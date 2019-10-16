Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire Wednesday morning at 182 Foundry Road in Livermore Falls. Park Street, from Depot Street to Fayette Road, is closed to through traffic. This story will be updated. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

 

Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire this morning at 182 Foundry Road in Livermore Falls. Park Street, from Depot Street to Fayette Road, is closed to through traffic. This story will be updated. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
livermore falls maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles