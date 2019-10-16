JAY — The Select Board unanimously approved a three-year contract Tuesday with Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere, retroactive to July 1, LaFreneire said Wednesday.

Selectpersons had previously extended her contract until the document could be finalized.

She had been paid $62,000 a year. Under the new agreement she will receive $65,000 in year one, $67,000 in year two and $69,000 in the final year. The contract expires June 20, 2022.

LaFreniere has been the town manager since 2014 but has worked for the town for 22 years. She was previously the code enforcement officer.

The board also voted 3-2 to give department heads a 4 percent pay raise. Chairman Terry Bergeron, Vice Chairman Tim DeMillo and Tom Goding voted for it, while Judy Diaz and Gary McGrane opposed it, LaFreniere said.

Selectpersons also approved a 3 percent wage increase for a part-time employee at the Transfer Station, she said.

The votes followed executive sessions.

