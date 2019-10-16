FARMINGTON — Jake Roberts, owner of a medical marijuana caregiver store, Biome, on Bridge Street is beefing up security after his store in West Farmington was broken into early Tuesday. He is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

It was a forced entry into the store, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said.

Approximately six pounds of medical marijuana, a small amount of THC extract and about $1,000 in cash was taken from the business, investigator Sgt. Michael Lyman said.

The burglary occurred about 1:45 a.m., he said.

Roberts, who is a caregiver, said about four ounces of THC extract known as Diamonds was taken, along with the medical marijuana and money.

“I’m beefing up security,” he said, including putting on metal shutters.

“It will look like Fort Knox when I am done,” Roberts said.

If anyone has information on the case, they are asked to contact Sgt. Lyman at 207-778-6311.

