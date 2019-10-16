LIVERMORE FALLS — Senator Lisa Keim encourages residents of the area to visit with her and discuss their concerns and opinions about legislative matters or other state government topics of interest on Wednesday, October 30, 10-11 a.m., at Treat Memorial Library, 56 Main St., Livermore Falls. If you are unable to attend and would like to speak with her, please contact Senator Keim at [email protected] or 207-287-1505.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Middle school students do their part to support community
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Claire’s California Kitchen
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Spruce Mountain High School happenings
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Movie Review: ‘Joker’
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Vincent Price as something of a proto-Bourdain