LIVERMORE FALLS — Senator Lisa Keim encourages residents of the area to visit with her and discuss their concerns and opinions about legislative matters or other state government topics of interest on Wednesday, October 30, 10-11 a.m., at Treat Memorial Library, 56 Main St., Livermore Falls.  If you are unable to attend and would like to speak with her, please contact Senator Keim at [email protected] or 207-287-1505.

