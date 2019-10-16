Ron Bergeron will be starting the weekend off at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston playing from 8-11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. Bergeron has been playing guitar for over 20 years and singing for even longer. His goal every show is to entertain the audience as best as he can with his great talent and light-hearted humor. Taking requests from a wide variety of songs including quiet, sentimental pop ballads to high-energy, rock anthems, country, blues and American standards. There is no cover charge.

