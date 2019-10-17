COUNTY — The Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District 2019 Photo Contest will close on October 31 st so get your entries in now. The best conservation photo in the category of Agriculture, Forestry, Soil & Water or Wildlife will grace the cover of our 2019 Annual Report. One winner will be selected. First prize will be a gift package of gift certificates and items from Aubuchon Hardware, Tractor Supply and Young’s Greenhouse. Three Honorable mention winners will also be selected. All photos will be on display at the 2019 Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District Annual Meeting in December.

This contest is open to all ages. For more information or to enter, please contact Jean Federico at 744-3119 or email [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: