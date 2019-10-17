To the Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Fresh Air host families and volunteer leaders in Central Maine. Because of their dedication and commitment, thousands of children from New York City’s low-income communities participated in our Friendly Towns volunteer host family program this summer.
I am inspired by the heartfelt stories shared by hosts who welcome our children into their homes and community, and the joy and growth it brings to everyone. For over 140 years, The Fresh Air Fund has brought people together. Children make new friends and forge relationships that can last a lifetime. We’ve learned that after staying with a host family, children are more confident and more comfortable meeting new and different people. Children tell me about their excitement to return to visit with a host family and all the activities ahead.
Our programs would not be possible without the generosity of our Fresh Air host families, supporters, and volunteers in Central Maine. Our local volunteers, many of whom are also hosts, interview prospective host families, help recruit new families and plan special activities. I would also like to thank the individuals and local businesses who give their time and resources to ensure The Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program in Central Maine is such a success each year.
The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit agency, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877. Each summer, thousands of children visit volunteer host families along the East Coast and Southern Canada.
Please contact Tammy Bilodeau at 207-240-1916 or visit www.FreshAir.org to learn more about hosting a child through The Fresh Air Fund.
Fatima Shama
Executive Director
The Fresh Air Fund
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Hart hired as new SAD 44 Adult Ed director
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bennett looks to the past, and future, of Bethel Historical Society
-
The Bethel Citizen
Cost continues to be concern on proposed SAD 44 garage project
-
The Bethel Citizen
Tuba ensemble to perform
-
The Bethel Citizen
MLT Field Trip to See Sandhill Cranes