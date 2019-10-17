OXFORD — With the onset of winter, it’s time to think about winter coats, jackets, hats, and gloves. The non profit organization RightStart will again open its “coat room” to everyone.

The “coat room” is located next to the Dollar Tree and Ocean State Job Lots on Route 26 in Oxford.

We’re open Wednesdays beginning in September from 1 – 3 p.m., and we will be open every Wednesday until April 1st.

We have a great selection of clean, previously worn and some new coats, jackets, ski pants, mittens, hats and more!

The “coat room” is open to everyone! We limit each person to one coat, ski pant, hat, and one pair gloves/mittens.

Donations may be taken to the Oxford Hannaford (box in the lobby) and the Chamber of Commerce, Western Avenue, South Paris. We are especially in need of children’s coats, ski pants, boots, hats and gloves.

