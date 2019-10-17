Edward Little (0-6) at Mt. Blue (4-2)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Cougars are on a roll, while the Red Eddies still haven’t found any footing for various reasons.

Poland (1-5) at Freeport (4-1)

Friday, 6 p.m.

The Knights will try to catch napping a Falcons team that will be well-rested coming off their Dirigo bye.

Telstar (3-3) at Sacopee Valley (1-5)

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Rebels face eight-man small division’s weakest team and hope to repeat an early-season win.

Leavitt (6-0) at Cape Elizabeth (4-2)

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Hornets had to move on quickly from one C South showdown and get ready for another.

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (5-1) at Madison/Carrabec (2-4)

Friday, 7 p.m.

No one in D South has slowed down the Ramblers, who have scored scored at least six TDs in every league game.

Lewiston (1-5) at Scarborough (5-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Blue Devils face yet another Class A powerhouse before the schedule lightens up.

Camden Hills (2-4) at Lisbon (3-3)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

The Greyhounds would like to finish off a win after letting a lead slip last week.

Oxford Hills (4-2) at Thornton Academy (6-0)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

The Vikings must protect the ball if they hope to win against the defending state champs.

Gray-New Gloucester (1-5) at Old Orchard Beach (3-3)

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Patriots are coming off their best defensive showing but might need to do even better for a win.

Spruce Mountain (5-1) at Oak Hill (3-3)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

This could be an air show between two of the division’s best QBs. Defenses beware.

