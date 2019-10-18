Sons of Italy Lodge to meet

RUMFORD — The Sons of Italy Lodge 467 will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the lodge, Rte. 108. There will be an update on lodge goals and all members should attend. There will be a light lunch and social time after the meeting.

Finnish Society of Maine meeting Oct. 20

WEST PARIS — The Finnish American Heritage Society of Maine will hold its monthly meeting from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at 8 Maple St., West Paris. There will be a brief business meeting followed by entertainment by the Tunnen Iloa Kantele Ensemble. The meeting is open to the public.

Museum curator to discuss Maine minerals

MEXICO — The Mexico Historical Society will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in the Calvin Lyons Hall in back of the Town Office building on Gary Wentzell Lane. A potluck supper will be followed by a short meeting.

Guest speaker will be Dr. Carl Francis, retired curator of the Harvard University Mineralogical Museum and now curator of the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum in Bethel. Francis will give a presentation on the soon-to-be- opened MM&G Museum, which will display some of the mineral specimens and gems found in Maine, especially in Oxford County.

Auburn Democratic City Committee to meet

AUBURN — The monthly meeting of the Auburn Democratic City Committee will be held from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Auburn City Building, 60 Court St., Auburn, on the second floor. In addition to committee business, a meet and greet for candidates running for Auburn School Committee will be held. Refreshments will be served and visitors are welcome. Bring a nonperishable item for the pantry at the Trinity Jubilee Center. FMI: 207-740 0113.

Auburn Age-Friendly Committee to meet

AUBURN — The Auburn Age-Friendly Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Hasty Community Center, Pettengill Park. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Leroy at 207-577-2694.

