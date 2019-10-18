WEST PARIS — The Finnish American Heritage Society of Maine putting on a public buffet supper from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Finn Hall, 8 Maple St., West Paris. $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12.

LEWISTON — A turkey dinner, followed by a silent auction, will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Calvary United Methodist Church, 59 Sabattus St., Lewiston. Doors will open at 4 p.m. to view auction items with the meal served at 5 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults, $8 for children up to age 10. It is not necessary to purchase a ticket to participate in the silent auction. Ticket for the supper may be purchased by calling Lucky at 207-784-3869 or from any member of the church.

AUBURN — There will be a baked bean supper at Sixth St. Congregational Church at 109 Sixth St. in Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. The menu consists of two kinds of beans, brown bread, cole slaw, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, assorted desserts and beverage. The cost of the meal is $6 for adults, $3 for children 5 to 12, under age 5 is free. All are welcome. Take out is available.

LISBON FALLS — A public bean supper will be held from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Lisbon United Methodist Church, School Street, Lisbon Falls, sponsored by the Methodist Women. Cost is $8 for adults; $3 for children 6-12 years old; free for children 5 years and under.

AUBURN — The Auburn United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave., will hold a bean supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Cost is $8 for adults; $4, children age 6 to 12; free, children under 5. The menu consists of baked beans, casseroles, hot dogs, coleslaw, bread, beverages and pies. Entertainment will be provided by the Park Avenue Pickers beginning at 4:30. For additional information, call the church office at 207-782-3972.

« Previous

Next »